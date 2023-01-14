Celtics midseason report + trade talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports

Brian Robb and Tom Westerholm of Boston.com discuss the highs and lows for the Celtics at the midway point of the season along with some potential areas of improvement for the second half. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also joins the show to give the latest trade rumblings from a league-wide and Celtics perspective.

