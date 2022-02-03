Celtics Must Improve to Keep Jaylen Brown Happy

In a recent report on Heavy.com, Steve Bulpett wrote about the possibility that Jaylen Brown could ask out of Boston if things didn’t improve for the Celtics in the next season or two.

In the report Bulpett wrote: “Multiple sources have told Heavy.com that, absent the team getting its act together and playing more to its potential, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn’t right and seek a move.”

Should the Boston Celtics be worried about Jaylen Brown’s future? Does this put more pressure on Brad Stevens and ownership to make trades to improve the roster now?

The Garden Report crew weighs in on the recent rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown and what it could mean for the Celtics.

