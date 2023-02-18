Celtics name Joe Mazzulla permanent head coach + Mike Muscala first impressions

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston dissect the Celtics naming Joe Mazzulla their permanent head coach and officially parting ways with Ime Udoka. What was the rationale behind the move? The guys also give their first impressions of Mike Muscala after his trade deadline acquisition.

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/WINNING21 use code WINNING21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/WINNING to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!