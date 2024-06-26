Celtics NBA Draft Preview: Names to Watch and What to Look For

The Celtics conclude the first night of the NBA Draft by picking No. 30 overall, the last selection in day one of the two day format the league is experimenting with. It would mark the first pick in round one by Brad Stevens in into his third NBA Draft, previously selecting JD Davison and Jordan Walsh in second rounds. There’s still buzz that Boston could trade back, as they did from No. 25 overall last year, to select in the second round, but Stevens has indicated that the team will stay in round one if there’s one player they love above all available.

Facing free agencies for Oshae Brissett, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr., the front court will likely be a focus as the Celtics try to supplement the future at center. Neemias Queta has a team option and showed effectiveness in spots during 2023-24, but it can’t hurt to begin developing another big, especially if one will accept a two-way contract into the second round. Guaranteed money, which will be taxed, would more likely go toward a player who’s more ready to impact Boston across multiple positions. Walsh joined the Celtics as a developmental wing last year, a greater position of need with Sam Hauser’s free agency looming next summer. Boston could also replace Davison, a two-way free agent, as a developmental guard deeper in the organization. The Celtics currently have their three two-way slots and four standard contract roster spots open.

Here are some players to watch entering night one of the NBA Draft who will almost certainly be available to Boston at No. 30 or early in the second round…

Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco, 22, 6-6, 7-2 wingspan, 217 pounds.

Consensus: 31 ovr.

Pros: 10.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.6 SPG, 63.6% FG, 9ft standing reach, 3.3 OREB/G, vision

Cons: 3PA, speed, verticality, ball skills, 69.2% FT, drop-off vs. great competition

Worked out for the Celtics and will almost certainly be available at 30. Short for a center, his likely position if he can’t shoot, but a strong defender with passing skills that’ll appeal to Boston, particularly on the roll. What’s his go-to attack as a scorer without strong driving, dribbling or shooting skills? The free throw shooting is a concern too, and he’s not young, but with multiple bankable skills and some semblance of versatility, he could work on his skills and fit in Boston’s system in Maine, and take advantage for his feel for the game to become a small ball big.

Pacôme Dadiet, Ulm/France, 18, 6-8, 6-9 wingspan, 217 pounds.

Consensus: 28 ovr.

Pros: 51.7% FG, 37.3% 3PT, 80% FT in German play, finishing through contact, off-ball movement, 57% mid-range

Cons: 32% pull-up threes, athleticism, speed, 2.2 RPG, 0.6 APG, 0.1 BPG, 0.6 SPG

Without major short-term needs, at a selection that doesn’t project well to taking a player who can contribute in the near term, why not bet on some star potential here in a younger player who might even be willing to stay overseas for a year? ESPN reported that Dadiet prefers to come to the NBA immediately, rather than play a stash year, but if the Jazz decline to take him at 29, Boston is at the front of the line of teams into round two who have interest in the young guard with wing size. He’s complementary as a scorer, but needs to improve his other areas.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 23, 6-6, 6-8 wingspan, 202 pounds.

Consensus: 27 ovr.

Pros: shooting, shooting, shooting. 38.1% 3PT on 8.3 att. per game. 87.6% FT. Range. 3.9 APG. 9.0 RPG

Cons: 0.1 BPG, 0.9 SPG, speed, perimeter defense, attacking closeouts, athleticism, 2.2 TOV, ball skills

Would be surprising if he makes it to 30 given his bankable shooting skill. Scheierman combines some of the best volume three-point shooting and range in the draft, pulling up from deep behind the line and pairing it with complementary skills like rebounding and passing. He had some dazzling transition feeds and does it all with a left-handed approach that brings a different look to the offense. The defensive questions are real, but they existed with Hauser as he acclimated to Boston and improved through G-League and his early NBA repetitions. It’d be worth the rookie scale contract and tax to begin implementing this kind of player into spot NBA situations.

Jaylon Tyson, California, 21, 6-6, 6-8 wingspan, 218 pounds.

Consensus: 23 ovr.

Pros: 19.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 36% 3PT, 79.6% FT, speed, dunks, 37% C&S 3PT

Cons: 30 USG%, 3.1 TOV, 34.7% 3PT on deep threes, defensive awareness

A likely wing who spent more time on the ball at California creating. Will have to scale back his role and play a more complementary role, similar to how Payton Pritchard did, but he brings size, enough shooting hope and enough size and athleticism to hope for a defensive makeover in the NBA. He’s a strong prospect to impact Boston’s bench in the future, and could maybe replace Davison and compete with Jaden Springer for the depth guard role on the roster. There’s a long path to a guard fitting into Boston, but Tyson is relatively younger than some of the other prospects who could be available here. Tyson did not work out for the Celtics, but ESPN and Hoopshype have mocked him to Boston at 30.

Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 23, 6-7, 6-10 wingspan, 213 pounds.

Consensus: 54 ovr.

Pros: 41.2% 3PT, 5.7 RPG, size, good speed, 2+ OREB/G, defense, 1.1 SPG

Cons: 32 inch vertical, 17.5 USG%, no mid-range game, 50% FG driving, 1.4 APG

A ready made 3-and-D player if the Celtics seek someone more ready to go. His ancillary skills and age don’t project that he’ll grow into anything beyond what he is now, which is a solid player. The shooting varied across different seasons, which is the biggest concern, but with added strength and physicality, he could become a helpful bench player for Boston in the near future. There’s also a change his skills inside the arc are too limited.

Dillon Jones, Weber St., 22, 6-5, 6-11 wingspan, 235 pounds.

Consensus: 37 ovr.

Pros: 9.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 2.0 SPG, 85.7% FT, ball skills, 58.1% at rim, 43% mid-range, defense

Cons: Athleticism, 33.5 inch vertical, 32% career 3PT, 8 career blocks

Who is Dillon Jones? If the Celtics have a firm answer on that, he’s worth a reach at 30. They’ve worked him out and his player mold resembles past big guards like Bruce Brown and more recently David Roddy who translated more into NBA wings. The shooting, ability to defend more agile players on the wing and his height all could be problems if he moves away from point guard, which he probably isn’t explosive enough or a good enough shooter to produce from. Should he grow as a screener, roller and his on-ball energy remains competitive on the defensive end, this kind of player has become more valuable on good NBA teams. He’s also a strong rebounder.

Enrique Freeman, Akron, 23, 6-7, 7-2 wingspan, 217 pounds.

Consensus: 66 ovr.

Pros: 12.9 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 58.4% FG, 37.0% 3PT, 72.8% FT, yearly improvement, motor, defense, mobility

Cons: Athleticism, 1.6 APG, 2.5 TOV

Another reach candidate if the Celtics believe he could fit in as an eventual undersized center behind his massive motor and annual improvement. If his shooting proves an outlier compared to his first four college seasons, he likely won’t make it, but his willingness to take threes, ability to improve his free throw shooting and defensive versatility gives him the chance to acclimate to a new role in the NBA. He initially didn’t even receive a G-League combine invite and now is in play to get drafted. Is he a 30th overall pick? Probably not, but if Boston trades back there’s nothing wrong with trying to select him between 31-54, and he might even accept a two-way contract.

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 21, 6-5, 7-0 wingspan, 233 pounds.

Pros: 38.5% 3PT, 8.8 RPG, 2.2 APG, screening, 1.4 SPG, strong, 36.4% 3PT on long att., defense

Cons: Athleticism, 52.9% at rim in half court, straight line driver, mid-range, 8-6 standing reach

A favorite of mine with bankable screening, feel and size that fit well within Boston’s team system. If his shooting pops, he’ll be worth the pick even with defensive questions at the NBA level. Sam Vecenie compared him to Kyle Anderson athletically, and with a shorter standing reach that’ll make it more difficult to contest shots. Can he make up for that with strength? Does he have room to grow at 21? Can he repeat his shooting success after finishing 31% from deep during his first two college seasons? His 61.2% shooting at the line doesn’t bode well. This is probably a second round pick.

Honorable mention: Cam Christie, Kyle Filipowski, Terrence Samuel, Ryan Dunn, Justin Edwards, Trentyn Flowers, Kevin McCullar Jr.