Reaction: Celtics Will Face Warriors in NBA Finals

Following a deflating loss on Friday night to the Miami Heat in Game 6, the Boston Celtics had squandered the perfect opportunity to close out the Eastern Conference Finals at home. Instead, the Boston had to travel to FTX Arena for a high-stakes, winner-take-all Game 7 against the Heat. With both teams with their backs against the wall, it was a hard fought matchup with both teams trying to pull ahead.

The Celtics managed to hold a lead the entire game and never let the Heat get ahead, and despite narrowing the lead to as few as two points, Miami failed to pull ahead in the closing minutes. Boston outlasted Miami, and ultimately closed the game out 100-96 on Sunday night to win the series.

For the first time since 2010, the Boston Celtics are going to the NBA Finals, and will face the Golden State Warriors with Game 1 kicking the series off on Thursday. Join The Garden Report Postgame crew as we react and weigh in on Boston’s triumphant performance in Game 7 in Miami.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8b7kik

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!