Celtics NBA Trade Deadline Recap

The NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday, but it certainly didn’t disappoint, with the Celtics making a smart pickup. With a flurry of moves, the entire league was shifted, with Kevin Durant’s blockbuster deal to the Phoenix Suns as the headliner. Multiple teams pulled off massive deals, including some that landed some contenders some serious firepower, like Jae Crowder to the Bucks, Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers, or the Warriors landing Saddiq Bey and moving on from James Wiseman.

On the Celtics side of things, Boston missed out on Jakob Poeltl, who ended up being traded back to the Toronto Raptors. However, the Celtics made a move by adding shooting big man Mike Muscala from the Thunder for Justin Jackson and two second round picks.

Join Vitamin C’s with Adam Taylor, Tim Sheils, and special guest Will Weir of Green with Envy as we recap, react, and give our takeaways from one of the most active trade deadlines ever!

