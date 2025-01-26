Celtics Need Jaden Springer’s Defense

LOS ANGELES — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa DalzellI break down the Boston Celtics’ disappointing 117-96 loss to the Lakers, highlighting the urgent need for improved defensive strategies. Despite a full roster, the Celtics struggled to keep pace. Noa emphasizes the potential impact of Jaden Springer’s defensive skills and the necessity for the Celtics to enhance their defensive intensity moving forward.

