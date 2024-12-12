Celtics Need Rest More Than The NBA Cup | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis discuss all the biggest stories around the NBA. Will the Celtics benefit more from getting some rest rather than going to Vegas for the NBA Cup? And who on this Celtics roster needs this break the most? That, and much more!

