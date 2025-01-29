Celtics Need to Add This Player to Their Bench | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Maxwell, Josue Pavon, and A. Sherrod Blakely dive into the latest results from the Boston Celtics, as they’ve been around a .500 team after disappointing results. They discuss whether fans should be worried about the state of the team and their ability to repeat as champions. Then, they dive into the latest on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, as the disgruntled star was suspended again.

0:00 – Intro

1:30 – Celtics vs. Rockets Recap

10:20 – Add at the Deadline?

17:05 – PrizePicks

18:28 – Jayson Tatum’s Scoreless Half

22:19 – Jimmy Butler Suspended

26:38 – Can Bronny Play in the NBA?

36:20 – Gametime

38:15 – Should Phoenix Trade for Butler?

42:00 – Should Houston Trade for Butler?

43:12 – De’Aaron Fox Trade Request

