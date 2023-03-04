Celtics Blow 28 PT Lead in Loss to Nets

The Celtics continue their homestand with a Friday night matchup with the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode is sponsored by:

BetterHelp. If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GARDEN today to get 10% off your first month!

Athletic Greens. Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

BetOnline.ag. Go to https://BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!