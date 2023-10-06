Celtics New Look Roster and How They’ll Fit Together

After a series of blockbuster trades to remake their roster into the vision Boston Celtics team president Brad Stevens and the rest of the team’s front office have for a championship roster surrounding the ball club’s All-NBA wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics held their annual Media Day proceedings.

Those proceedings and the training camp after it generated as much buzz as has been seen in a Boston facility since 2009, with the energy palpable ahead of the Celtics’ 2023-24 campaign. With ownership publicly stating they are ready to do whatever it takes to hang Banner 18, there’s a lot to be excited about in Boston.

But who ARE these Celtics? What are they good at individually? How will they fit together? And what else needs to be done to make this a complete contending roster?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with the hosts of the “How Bout Them Celtics!” pod Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance to hear what went down at Media Day and day 1 of the team’s 2023 training camp, as well as what might be coming down the pike.

