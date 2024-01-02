Boston Celtics New Year’s Resolutions

What do you get for the team that has seemingly everything? For the Celtics – who own the best record in basketball at 26-6 – not much needs to change. But that doesn’t mean everyone involved with the Celtics can’t make minor tweaks and improvements en route to what could be a banner season.

Jayson Tatum: Will he continue to shoot 5.8 pull up threes per game despite falling to 29.7% on them entering the new year? Mazzulla and Tatum defended the shots as necessary to keep the defense honest and overall assessing them as good attempts despite the misses. Tatum thrived at the rim, shot decently from mid-range and can always impact the game defensively and on the boards when he wants to. Finding the right shot selection balance and more consistently dominating the defensive side will put Boston in the best position to win a title. Tatum averaged

“I don’t know from a shot mechanic standpoint,” Mazzulla said. “I don’t really talk to him about that. He does a good job of studying that on his own. I would say, for some of them, depending upon who the matchups are against, and at the end of the day, it’s a shot he’s gonna have to make. It’s a shot that I’m comfortable with, depending on time and score and depending upon the matchup. He’s just gotta continue to work at it, but I think this year, he’s done a really good job of getting to other shots … it just depends how the game is going, it depends what the matchups are, it depends on what other matchups are available. I think for him, he’s learning how to constantly assess how he’s being guarded and where he can find an advantage. Last night, he went to the post … the nail ISO and he got some catch-and-shoot shots. I think it’s just not being defined by one type of shot … you’re not gonna be able to play the same against every team. Every game presents an opportunity to find a small advantage … shots are gonna look different each game.”

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

Jaylen Brown: The three-point percentage and playmaking ticked in the right direction in December. His defense took a turn toward dominant and at times his plays on that end changed games. Seven turnovers against Toronto didn’t look great on paper, but he made tough baskets and landed passes late in the game to crack open the Raptors’ tough defense after they came back to push the Celtics into a crunch time finish without Tatum. The season began with big questions about where he fits on this team, if he can keep answering them he’s worth the big money.

Kristaps Porziņģis: Keep the post-ups coming and stay healthy. A few more assists wouldn’t hurt either. Playing a direct style and focusing on scoring helps the Celtics most, but he’s averaging 1.7 APG, his fewest since 2021. Staying out of foul trouble and honing his Robert Williams III off-ball role defensively changes that end too.

Derrick White: The more he can command the ball in key situations, like late in the Lakers, Raptors and Pistons games, the better. Maintaining his three-point shooting will key his playoff impact. December became an all-time memorable month for him. He won’t always shoot as hot as he did, but he’ll always impact the game when empowered.

Jrue Holiday: He found his shot more consistently in December, but in an offense that projected to impact Brown’s role more than anyone’s, he’s actually sacrificing the most on offense. Credit to him for rolling with it and rebounding, commanding the defense and passing in a more subtle role than he’s ever played in his career. Raising his percentages on shots around the rim will provide the finishing touch.

Al Horford: Hard to ask for much more from the 37-year-old embracing a bench role for the first time, shooting 37.9% from three, increasingly his two-point shooting drastically over last year (65.5%) and grabbing 7.0 RPG. The Celtics could stand to use him more against post-mismatches, but you can’t ask for a better backup five.

Payton Pritchard: Had an unsung December, averaging 8.9 PPG and 3.3 APG while shooting 42.5% from three. Hitting outside shots remains the biggest way for him to impact games offensively, so maintaining that high average will position him best for playoff success. He’s also become a menace on the offense glass. Like for others off the bench, consistency matters as Mazzulla can move toward staggering White and Holiday in big games if Pritchard’s efficiency tails off. For now, he’s playing his best basketball that he ever has with the team.

Sam Hauser: Three-and-D wing shoot 40.3% from deep in December, defended well and added a touch of rebounding and an ability to attack mismatches. Pritchard contributed to the team’s 2022 Finals run. Hauser mostly sat in the 2023 playoffs. He needs to show the roundedness to solidify Boston’s seventh rotation spot.

Luke Kornet: Didn’t start the season well then had two of his stronger scoring nights to close the new year in his return from injury. That’s not his game, but the Celtics can play bigger more often into the playoffs if teams need to guard him. Mazzulla also commented how his screening can challenge teams that go small and switch everything. Kornet grabbed three offensive rebounds in San Antonio, an area he’s emphasizing for the first time.

“A lot of it is recognition of when the shooter is going into their shot and just being ready to crash and take up as much space,” Kornet told CLNS Media earlier this season. “Getting as deep as you can in as good a position and it’s more wings and people who are crashing from outside taking longer rebounds or kind of seeing how it might be coming off, because they have a little more time to figure out what their plan is … last year was a big step forward in terms of really prioritizing it. And … if there’s a way that really helps you win games … whatever that takes.”

Oshae Brissett: Keep rebounding. It’s changing games and getting him back into the rotation picture even without a steady scoring game to lean on. His 3.4 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes mark a career high. The Celtics seemed interesting in keeping him around from the start by offering a player option. He’s making his case.

Dalano Banton: In a difficult position with three guards playing well in front of him. Hope that he could play some wing minutes waned with Hauser and Brissett out-playing him. He’ll survive through the trade deadline in case of injury, but it’s hard to imagine him playing without him answering what he can provide that’s different.

Svi Mykhailiuk: Similar to Banton, he’s looking at too many players in front of him playing well and shooting 19.2% from three. If the Celtics want to move salary out while bringing in a $5-6 million contract, he and Banton have to prove they can provide quality depth minutes to avoid moving out in those deals. Recently, Mykhailiuk has received some spot minutes ahead of Banton with multiple starters out.

Lamar Stevens: Won’t play on most nights but carved out an intriguing niche as a small ball center when Kornet go hurt. That’ll require that he screen, shoot and rebound more consistently.

Neemias Queta: The 15th roster spot looks like his if he continues playing at the level he reached in December. Staying healthy is his first step into 2024, then he needs to nail Boston’s defensive scheme to stay in line with Kornet for minutes. The Celtics will stay patient in regards to offering him in a standard contract over the next few months, but he looks like a player that needs to be on the postseason roster right now.

Jordan Walsh: Can he position himself for NBA minutes if multiple players leave at the trade deadline? The Celtics seem more interested in getting him at least a full year in Maine, but if he wants to become even an emergency option in the playoffs it’d be good to get him a look here or there. It was surprising that Drew Peterson played over him late in the Clippers blowout. He’s shown many flashes, but has to minimize the lowlights while improving his shooting.

JD Davison: At this point, in the midst of a stellar Maine season, he’s positioning himself for an NBA opportunity, but it probably won’t come in Boston unless the Celtics move out a guard or two.

Drew Peterson: Looking good to begin his Maine career. Mazzulla compared his potential trajectory to Hauser’s and if Hauser nets a big contract elsewhere in a few years this could be looked back on as a key signing.

Joe Mazzulla: Sending all the right messages in terms of sacrifice, defense, pace, staying ready, not playing down to competition and running a straightforward but effective offensive style. Could benefit by placing his finger more on the crunch time offense with play calls, but it’s hard to imagine a better start from him.

Brad Stevens: Utilizing the Grant Williams trade exception could benefit a group that looks like it could use one more bigger front court player with positional versatility in the roster spot that Williams vacated. Otherwise, Stevens’ job is done this season, with a focus on roster depth, sustainability and the Holiday extension becoming his next steps.