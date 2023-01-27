Celtics No. 1 Seed: Should They Load Manage More?

Can Celtics stay atop the Eastern Conference without load management & Damian Lillard scores 60? Why’s NBA scoring through the roof this season? Regarding scoring, LeBron James is soon on his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and has frustration boiled over for Steph Curry and the Warriors? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss.



0:54 How should Celtics manage the rest of the season? (load management)

5:42 Marcus Smart’s importance and evolution as a PG

7:23 Bam crushes C’s

11:34 Damian Lillard scores 60 vs. Jazz

14:56 Young athletes’ spotlight

19:04 GOAT of Michigan Basketball

20:04 AD’s return, Will the Lakers play playoffs?

23:30 Lebron James is about to pass Kareem on the all-time scoring list

29:04 Steph Curry was thrown out vs. Grizzlies

30:20 Ja Morant walking dog up the court

