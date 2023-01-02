Celtics Struggle From Deep, Lose to Nuggets 123-111

The Celtics kick off their road trip with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. After rattling off four straight wins to close out the calendar year, the Boston Celtics looked to carry their momentum forward into New Years Day against Denver; but that was far from the case.

Boston went ice cold from beyond the arc, and Denver did the opposite, shooting a scorching 17-of-30 from three. Outside of stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were struggling to get their offense into a rhythm with so many shots not falling from three. Ultimately, the misses caught up to them, and the Celtics fell to the Nuggets 123-111 on Sunday.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down.



