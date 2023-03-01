Celtics Offensive Struggles in Knicks Loss

The Celtics took a rough loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night, and shot terribly from beyond the arc in the process. Boston’s offense came and went with their three point shooting, and despite the quality of the looks they were taking, the team couldn’t find a way to get the lid off the basket.

Boston’s lack of change on offense was a bit puzzling, as they continued to shoot the deep ball despite its ineffectiveness. Do the Celtics needs to find a way to change things up offensively when their deep ball isn’t there? Join Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor, Tim Sheils, and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as we discuss Boston’s loss to the Knicks, as well as Joe Mazzulla’s rotations.

00:00 Introduction

02:25 Celtics Offense Has No Plan B

15:06 Do Celtics have an issue with physical teams?

19:08 What’s up with Grant Williams?

Do Celtics need some athleticism on the buyout market?

37:24 Wrap-Up

