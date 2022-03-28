Reaction: Celtics Move to 1st Place in the East

The Boston Celtics have been one of the hottest teams in the league in 2022, and their miraculous turnaround had catapulted them up the standings. Now, with a chance to move up to 1st place potentially on the line, the Celtics welcomed the surging Minnesota Timberwolves to town.

Right out of the gate, the Celtics were determined to take care of business, and scored 72 points in the first half alone. Boston sealed out a 134-112 blowout victory over Minnesota, and following the 76ers loss to the Suns, the Celtics have officially moved up to 1st seed in the Eastern Conference.

Join the Garden Report Postgame Show as we react to Boston moving up to the one seed and what comes next for the Celtics.

