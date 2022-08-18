Celtics Open as Five-Point Favorites Against 76ers on NBA Opening Night

The NBA released it’s 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday, and the Celtics officially have their path carved out for another shot at the NBA Finals.

Boston, who established their self as an upper-echelon NBA team last season, will play the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night at the TD Garden. The game will tip-off at 7:30pm and air on TNT. They’ll be followed up by the Lakers and Warriors at 10:00pm, also on TNT.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag already have the lines out for both opening games. Here are the odds:

Odds – NBA Opening Night

76ers at Celtics

Spread: Celtics -5

Total: 213

Lakers at Warriors

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Total: 228

A whopping 37 (!!) of the Celtics 82 games will be nationally televised on either ABC (5), TNT (9), ESPN (11), or NBATV (12).

This Celtics team has been the center of attention ever since they lost game six of the NBA Finals to the Warriors back in June. Almost instantly, the story went from “team on the rise” to “can they ever get over the hump?”

With rumors of a Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown centered trade surfacing a few weeks ago, Boston continues to be the epicenter of the NBA world.

After making moves to acquire point guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers and wing scorer Danilo Gallinari from San Antonio, Boston is now the title favorite in 22/23 at +400 according to BetOnline. Imagine what it would be if they brought KD in?

I ultimately think they’re going to hang tight. They have all the leverage they’d want in the potential movement of Durant, and like I mentioned a few weeks ago, a lineup of Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Williams with Brogdon, Gallinari, and White off the bench can win a title if the chips fall the right way.

Now for the fun stuff. Here are my way-too-early predictions and picks for NBA opening night:

76ers at Celtics

Prediction: Celtics 102 – 76ers 94

Side: Celtics -5

Total: UNDER 213

Lakers at Warriors

Prediction: Lakers 122 – Warriors 120

Spread: Lakers +5.5

Total: OVER 228

As much as I love the NFL and football season – the Celtics are the best team in Boston. The NBA season can’t come soon enough.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CelticsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Celtics news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.