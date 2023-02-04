Celtics Overly Reliant on Jayson Tatum as Suns Stall Him in Loss

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum would not land among the most valuable player candidates if the Celtics did not need his presence to succeed. Their layers of playmakers and second all-star in Jaylen Brown projected to allow for some rest, for the off-ball role he carved out early this year and for offensive versatility.

That hasn’t proven to be the case in six games since Marcus Smart went down, with four losses following an ice-cold display against the Suns. The Celtics rank 20th in offense over that stretch, with a 10th-worst turnover rate. Tatum shot 43.4% in those games, logging nearly 40 minutes or more.

He finished 3-for-15 with 20 points and five assists in arguably his worst performance of the season on Friday, resulting in a 104-96 loss to a Phoenix team that entered only ranked 12th in defense. The Suns turned Boston over 14 times to create a 20-shot advantage, many coming on poorly set screens while two others fell out of Tatum’s hands on pick-and-rolls the Suns blew up. The Celtics outscored Phoenix by one point in Tatum’s 37 minutes, underscoring a depth concern for Boston as the trade deadline approaches.

“I tried to show early. Instead of me meeting (Tatum) coming around the rim, where he could get a foul, I tried to almost make it seem like it was a switch on him, and it really wasn’t a switch,” Deandre Ayton told CLNS Media post-game. “So I showed early in the pick and roll and hoped that my help side has the big for the roll. That’s where the trust came in. The team, we sold out on Jayson and Brown coming off the pick and rolls, and let the low man deal with the big man.”

Joe Mazzulla quipped about playing in overtime games in recent media availabilities when asked about Tatum’s 1,865 minutes, 37.3 per game, which rank fourth behind Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Suns forward Mikal Bridges, who logged 38 in Friday’s win.

Bridges carries a lighter load than Tatum, who’s been thrust back into a play-making role since Smart’s injury. Both he and Bridges downplayed the difficulty of managing that playing time this week.

“Just got to take care of your body, but it’s fun. You’d rather be playing than not playing. I know he loves to hoop, and I know he feels like if he’s out there, they’ll have a high chance of winning and I feel the same way,” Bridges told CLNS.

Tatum echoed that sentiment, saying he and Nick Sang altered his diet and offseason training to prepare for the larger workload he struggled to handle in the postseason. Mazzulla trusts that process, maybe too much, and played Tatum for three straight quarters against Brooklyn and Golden State. Brown ranks 22nd in total minutes and both unsurprisingly broke out from season-long three point shooting slumps to finish 14-for-24 from deep against Brooklyn after three days off. Two days later, they finished 6-for-22 while Boston shot 26.3% 3PT.

While averaging 38.7 minutes in January, Tatum shot 44.4% FG, 34.1% 3PT and still managed to generate 9.4 free throw attempts each night. His turnovers ticked up, but the concern may be less about Tatum’s ability to handle longer stretches of play, which become inevitable in the postseason, and rather Boston’s ability to survive when he’s off the floor. Through November, the Celtics finished -6 (+/-) while Tatum sat. Since, they’ve been outscored by 37, and specifically 19 while Brown plays in his absence. They’re -39 since January began.

Mazzulla doesn’t want to play Tatum as often as he does, Mazzulla said at practice, and expects moments to arrive when they can scale back. Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn provided the opportunity to limit him to 29 minutes.

“I saw (Tatum) got good looks, I saw they were in drop and so he was able to get wide open threes,” Mazzulla told CLNS on Friday. “We’ve got to do a better job of, when he’s screening, of getting stuff out of that. Especially when teams are switching, and not just be as pick-and-roll oriented, but off-ball as well. Then, as far as the non-JT, I don’t think it’s about that. I think it’s about managing the game. Our second unit does a good job of ending quarters and starting quarters well, and we didn’t do that.”

Boston started the game holding the Suns to 0-for-9 shooting, but started 2-for-12 and quickly lost their 7-0 lead, never regaining it and forcing a first quarter Mazzulla timeout. Tatum checked out shortly after and Malcolm Brogdon buoyed the offense with paint finishes against a 16-13 Suns push. Chris Paul and Jock Landale punished the Celtics’ switching in the second quarter, which Tatum never sat during, shaking off his 0-for-5 scoreless start that last nearly the entire first half with a pair of threes.

He helped Boston come back from down by 20 points to within one to start the fourth quarter, mostly operating behind the three-point line in a game where he never got one shot off in the restricted zone. Then, he sat for less than four minutes to start the fourth quarter while the Suns went on a 14-4 run that effectively ended the game. Brogdon and Brown missed spot-up jumpers, Grant Williams turned the ball over and scored zero points. Luke Kornet left the game within one minute with an ankle injury. Brown, named an all-star the night before, managed 27 points on 9-for-21 shooting, with two turnovers exceeding his one assist.

“I think we just need to continue to be organized offensively and play at the right pace. For whatever reason, at times today, we weren’t as organized. That’s something we’ll have to look at the film and make sure we’re better at cleaning those things up. We definitely miss Smart. He’s obviously a big part of what we do, but I feel like our guys, Derrick, Malcolm, have done a good job. It’s just us getting to our spots quicker and being more conscious about it. A lot of times, it doesn’t fall on the point guard per se. It’s us, for whatever reason, running to different places. We’ve got to make sure that we get to our spots. I think it starts with that.”