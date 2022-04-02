Celtics Hold Off Pesky Pacers, Win 128-123

The Celtics return to Boston for a matchup with the Indiana Pacers. For a team with nothing to play for and nothing to lose, the Pacers were a handful for Boston to contain defensively, especially with the Celtics still adjusting for the loss of Robert Williams. Indy’s three point shooters refused to quit, and it seemed like every big shot that the Pacers needed would fall in. Boston managed to pull away late, and the Celtics squeaked by the Pacers in a 128-123 win on Friday night.

“We need to get back to our physicality, our communication has been poor the last few games and we need to get back to defending at a higher level going into the playoffs,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka after the game.

“Communication, that’s on us,” said Jayson Tatum, “Just one of those nights. We know we’re a really good defensive team and there’s a lot of areas tonight where we could’ve been better. Do we miss Rob? Of course. Some of the mistakes tonight weren’t because we didn’t have Rob.”

On the win and outlasting the Pacers, Marcus Smart said “We weathered their storm. And that’s what it’s all about, especially going into the playoffs, to be able to experience that now and get us ready.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

