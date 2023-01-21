Celtics Pass Major Test vs Warriors

Seth Landman is a former writer for ESPN Fantasy. Seth joins the program to go over the Celtics thrilling win against the Warriors, why fans should be pleased with Tatum’s 32 point-17 rebound performance, and which players are realistic targets for Boston? Twitter: @slandman33

6:40 Jayson Tatum was actually good against the Warriors

18:34 Does Rob and Al still work?

34:32 Celtics options to improve the roster

48:11 Should the Celtics go ALL IN

