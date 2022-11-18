Celtics Win Ninth Straight Over Pelicans

The Celtics continue their road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Marcus Smart remained out with right ankle inflammation, but the team had Malcolm Brogdon return to play. Boston started off the game red hot with a 40 point first quarter, including a whopping 10 three pointers in the first quarter. In the entirety of the first half, the Celtics made 14 threes, which tied their franchise record for most threes made in a half; it is the fourth time in franchise history, and the third time this season.

Despite Boston’s bench and and Jayson Tatum struggled from the field, the Celtics still pulled off the impressive 117-109 in New Orleans on Friday night. Derrick White was a revelation with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 6-of-8 from range. Al Horford also kicked off the game with a bang, starting off a flawless 4-of-4 from three to start the game.

Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

The Celtics have now notched their ninth straight win, and they continue to run with the best record in the league.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!