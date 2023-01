Celtics Take Care of Shorthanded Pelicans, Win Fourth Straight

The Celtics continue their homestand with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Celtics were to be without Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) and Robert Williams (left knee rehabilitation), the Pelicans would be without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

It was a hard-fought matchup between the two teams, but the Celtics were able to overpower the shorthanded Pelicans, and won 125-114 on Wednesday night. Boston was fueled by Jaylen Brown’s 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting, as well as Jayson Tatum’s 31 points and Malcolm Brogdon chipping in 20 points off the bench. Al Horford also played well, including dropping 15 points and shooting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

