Celtics Pick Up Team Options on Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith & Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics exercised contract options on Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith on Monday.
The option prices are:
Langford $5.6M
Grant $4.3M
Nesmith $3.8M
Pritchard $2.2M
Bobby Manning of The Garden Report reacts to the news.
