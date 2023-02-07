Celtics Beat Pistons in Bounceback Win

The Celtics go on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. With a late scratch before the game due to illness (non-COVID), the Celtics were without Jaylen Brown as well as Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain). Brown’s absence sparked some interest, as murmurs of Kevin Durant made their return following Kyrie Irving’s departure to Dallas.

With multiple players out of the lineup, Boston pulled off a 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 34 points, but played a heavy minutes workload with Brown and Smart out for the matchup. The Celtics will return to TD Garden for Wednesday night, as they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town one day before the NBA trade deadline.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

