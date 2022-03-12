Celtics Down Pistons 114-103 for 5th Straight Win

The Celtics return to TD Garden for a matchup with the Detroit Pistons. With a win streak on the line once more against the scrappy Pistons, Boston was fighting inch by inch until the 4th quarter. Boston upped their physicality on defense, and held Detroit to 2-15 FG in the 4th quarter on the way to a 114-103 win on Friday night. Their win streak has now been stretched to five games.

“You don’t want it easy every night,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka, “You have to figure out ways to win.” Boston managed to pull off the win despite shooting only 6-32 from deep. “It shows we’re figuring out ways to score even when we shoot poorly,” said Udoka. “We got 30 free throws tonight. We’re not so reliant on the three anymore, like earlier in the year.”

On the chatter surrounding the Defensive Player of the Year aware, Marcus Smart said “I think my game speaks for itself. You put me out there in front of anybody, I promise it’s gone be a battle and I promise they don’t want to see me in front of them”

Popular now Should Celtics Have Welcomed Isaiah Thomas Back?

Smart was quite blunt about the current rankings for the award. “I don’t see why it’s so hard for a guard to win.” He continued: “We all know it’s a popularity contest. You’ve got me and Rob, we’re not even in the discussion for it on the best defensive team in the league” said Smart, as he laughed. “I mean, I think that says enough for us.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!