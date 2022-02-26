Celtics Beat Pistons 113-104 behind Payton Pritchard’s Big Game

The Celtics traveled to Detroit looking for revenge against the Pistons in a matinee matchup. In a tough and grueling game, the Celtics and Pistons played with physicality and both teams struggled to find any chances to build a lead. Late in the game, Payton Pritchard gave Boston a much-needed boost as the Celtics surged past the Pistons for a 113-104 win on Saturday. Pritchard finished the game with 19 PTS on 8-12 FG, including 3-5 3P.

“We stuck with him,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka on Pritchard, “He was playing well, guarding well, making shots, and being aggressive … We’re very confident in him.”

Earlier in the season, Pritchard had struggled to carve out a role, as he was buried in the depth chart behind Dennis Schroder. Now, he’s doing his best to make the most of the opportunity. “It’s a good feeling to get a win and contribute like that,” said Pritchard.

Jaylen Brown said “It was tough on him not playing much but Payton has a great work ethic and mentality.” Brown was aware of Pritchard’s early-season struggles, which reminded him of himself and his early days in the league. “He’s never gonna give up,” said Brown, “And those are the guys that I like to be around.” Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Jimmy Toscano break it all down.

