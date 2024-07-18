Celtics Plan for Ownership Change

On this episode of Celtics Beat, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti are joined by Adam Himmelsbach, who covers the Boston Celtics for The Boston Globe. Adam joins the program to discuss Jaylen Brown’s comments on Bronny James, the Celtics pursuit of new ownership and why a familiar face might be in line to take over, and why continuity is key for Banner 19. All that, and much more!
Twitter: @AdamHimmelsbach
3:43 Celtics offseason this year is boring
8:18 No bidder lined up
16:41 What Jaylen said about Bronny was true
20:46 Baylor Scheierman is clearly a rotational player
34:00 Why would you tinker w/ a championship team?
*******************************************************
Patriots Content Brought to you by…. 🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.