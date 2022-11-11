Celtics Players CLEARLY Buying-In to Joe Mazzulla w/ Abby Chin

Abby Chin is the Celtics sideline reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Abby drops by the show to discuss Joe Mazzulla’s personality coming out, Sam Hauser’s incredible start, and Marcus Smart’s giant leap. Twitter: @tvabby

4:21 Covering the Udoka scandal

10:30 Are guys buying into Joe Mazzulla more?

Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

18:21 Jaylen not satisfied with personal play

27:43 Tatum cementing himself as a top-5 player

32:13 Marcus Smart is at the peak of his powers

40:05 The ascension of Sam Hauser

