WATCH: Kristaps Porzingis DOMINATES in Return to Action

BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis returned to Game 1 of the NBA Finals after being sidelined since April. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to use Porzingis off the bench behind Al Horford. It was just the second time in 474 career games that Porzingis came off the bench, with the other coming back in 2017. If there were any doubts about how Porzingis would look once he got into the game, they quickly disappeared when he finished the half with 18 points on 7-9 shooting.

Check out some of his highlights in the link below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celtics On CLNS (@celticsclns)

During Porzingis’s postgame interview:

“I want to say I’m fine, but obviously, I haven’t played,” Porzingis told reporters. I haven’t had the feel of like, ‘Am I 100 percent?’ But tonight was an affirmation that I’m pretty good. Maybe I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good and I can play like this. I can definitely add to this team.”