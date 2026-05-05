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Celtics Post-Mortem | The Garden Report

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

The Garden Report goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning and are joined by special guest the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn as they put a wrap on this Celtics season

0:00 – Welcome

2:34 – Gary’s thoughts on Celtics losing series

7:29 – What changes do you want to see Celtics make

20:00 – Have Celtics become too reliant on 3-pt shot?

35:25 – Prizepicks

38:38 – Thoughts on Game 7 lineup

52:33 – Guys answer super chats

1:06:45 – Jaylen Brown says 2025-26 favorite year of basketball

1:30:00 – How accountable should Joe Mazzulla be for recent Postseason failures?

1:49:20 – Guys answer more super chats!

2:02:25 – Thoughts on Jayson Tatum not playing game 7

2:13:15 – Wrapping up!

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