Celtics Postgame: Summer C’s 0-2, Latest on Jaylen Brown + John Wall to Boston?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon go LIVE after Celtics vs Wizards to recap Boston’s first 2 summer league games from Las Vegas. The guys also dive into the latest news surrounding Jaylen Brown and his extension and Boston’s visit to John Wall’s private workout.

The Garden Report is Sponsored By:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

Hello Fresh! Go to https://HelloFresh.com/16GARDEN and use code 16GARDEN for 16 FREE MEALS plus FREE SHIPPING!