Celtics Praise and a Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 7 | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss the Celtics’ dominant Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, which capped off their second 5-game series these playoffs. They explore matchups taking place throughout the rest of the league, preview a potential Celtics-Knicks Eastern Conference Finals, and debate whether or not Bronny James should be drafted.

0:00: Praising the Celtics

8:36: Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 7

10:57: PrizePicks

11:54: Celtics-Knicks Series?

15:21: More Western Conference Thoughts

17:18: Gametime

19:00: Bronny James

21:34: Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.