Celtics Pre-Draft Show | Future of Jaylen Brown – Garden Report on CLNS

Join CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano and Sherrod Blakely as they get you read for the NBA Draft tonight with Noa Dalzell Bobby Manning LIVE from the Auerbach Center. With reaction to the Celtics not landing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the potential fallout from the Celtics reportedly offering Jaylen Brown in a deal to acquire the former Bucks star. How will this impact the Celtics future will Jaylen want out after another summer of his names being floated in trade rumors? Plus the group also gets you ready for the draft tonight looking at the top prospects and best fits for the Celtics who hold pick 27 in the 2026 NBA Draft.

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