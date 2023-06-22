Celtics Pull Off Stunning Trade at Midnight

After a reported deal between the Celtics, Clippers and Wizards that would land Kristaps Porzingis in Boston and Malcolm Brogdon in LA fell through, the Boston Celtics pivoted and did the unthinkable: they traded Marcus Smart.

In a new three team deal with the Grizzlies, Boston sent their heart-and-soul guard to the Memphis Grizzlies for two first round picks in 2023 (via Memphis) and 2024 (via Golden State) in addition to Porzingis.

Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they unpack the latest news and where the Celtics could go from here following the trade of Marcus Smart.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

Trending Observations from Day One of Patriots Minicamp

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!