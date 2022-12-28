Celtics Push Win Streak To 3 Behind 77 Points From Tatum & Brown

Boston, MA — The Rockets hung around for almost one-half of the game. Fast forward to the third quarter, however, that was all they hope the Celtics gave the visitors.

The Boston Celtics pulled away from the Houston Rockets to win 126-102 Tuesday night as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continued to cement their case as the best duo in the league. Brown led all scorers with 39 points and Tatum pitched in 38 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists of his own in the victory.

The Rockets matched the Celtics up-and-down the floor until the Jayson Tatum led an 8-2 run to close the half, scoring or assisting on all Boston baskets. Tatum made it clear he would feed Brown’s hot hand during the first quarter, assisting on 3 of Brown’s triples, tied for the 2nd most this season.

In the 2nd half, the Celtics saw the best half from Robert Williams since his return. The league’s best shot disrupter looked like his old-self, contesting 6 shots in 10 2nd half minutes and finishing with a season-high 11 points.

The Celtics did not take their opponent lightly tonight and pushed their record to 25-10 on the year. Boston will now host the Clippers to end their homestand, before heading west for 4 games.