Celtics Race Into All Star Break with 50-Point Win Over Nets

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla doesn’t like the all-star break. He doesn’t understand why they take one. If he had a choice, NBA teams wouldn’t even hold a halftime. They’d just keep playing.

The Celtics’ players felt differently, Jrue Holiday begrudging a two city back-to-back last night before storming out of the locker room with a 68-32 first half bent on beginning the break early. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White wore big head bands and played freely, Tatum’s idea, then getting off the ball and letting their teammates do the work before catching-add-scoring late. White poured on 11 of Boston’s 13 points in the final three minutes before the buzzer in the second quarter. No wonder Mazzulla didn’t want to stop.

Boston won, 136-86, on Wednesday, nearly holding the Nets to a season-low by an NBA team for points in a game. Only 10 teams scored fewer as the Celtics improved to 43-12 with six straight wins.