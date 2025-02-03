Celtics Rally From 26 Points Down to Stun Sixers | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum delivered 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Boston Celtics to an incredible 118-110 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers after falling behind by 26 points.
Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they break down all the action from Celtics vs. Sixers! Tune in for instant analysis, player reactions, and key takeaways from this unforgettable game!
0:00 – Hard hat mentality
1:46 – Tatum’s dominant performance
9:53 – Opponent’s big lead
12:01 – Tatum’s defensive effort
14:10 – Celtics’ playoff concerns
18:53 – Celtics’ late game play
24:02 – Celtics’ comeback mindset
28:17 – Fourth quarter highlights
30:44 – Defensive consistency needed
34:01 – Single big strategy
37:29 – Trade discussion
40:02 – Dallas Mavericks update
47:35 – Mavericks trade analysis
51:10 – Fan reactions
1:00:02 – Tatum’s defensive intensity
1:03:05 – Emotional roller coaster
1:06:26 – Team response praised
1:09:54 – Important win noted
1:12:37 – Mindset shift discussed
1:15:47 – Accountability emphasized
1:18:02 – Defensive intensity discussed
1:22:41 – Consistency is key
1:25:00 – Luka’s growth potential
1:27:43 – Trade return evaluation
1:33:54 – Wemby’s NBA dominance
1:36:00 – Bulls trade evaluation
1:39:41 – Celtics comeback victory
