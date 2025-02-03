Celtics Rally From 26 Points Down to Stun Sixers | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum delivered 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Boston Celtics to an incredible 118-110 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers after falling behind by 26 points.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they break down all the action from Celtics vs. Sixers! Tune in for instant analysis, player reactions, and key takeaways from this unforgettable game!

0:00 – Hard hat mentality

1:46 – Tatum’s dominant performance

9:53 – Opponent’s big lead

12:01 – Tatum’s defensive effort

14:10 – Celtics’ playoff concerns

18:53 – Celtics’ late game play

24:02 – Celtics’ comeback mindset

28:17 – Fourth quarter highlights

30:44 – Defensive consistency needed

34:01 – Single big strategy

37:29 – Trade discussion

40:02 – Dallas Mavericks update

47:35 – Mavericks trade analysis

51:10 – Fan reactions

1:00:02 – Tatum’s defensive intensity

1:03:05 – Emotional roller coaster

1:06:26 – Team response praised

1:09:54 – Important win noted

1:12:37 – Mindset shift discussed

1:15:47 – Accountability emphasized

1:18:02 – Defensive intensity discussed

1:22:41 – Consistency is key

1:25:00 – Luka’s growth potential

1:27:43 – Trade return evaluation

1:33:54 – Wemby’s NBA dominance

1:36:00 – Bulls trade evaluation

1:39:41 – Celtics comeback victory

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !