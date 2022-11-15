Celtics Rally To Beat Thunder As Win Streak Hits Seven

The Celtics played sluggish for 3 quarters. Then, Marcus Smart happened.

The Boston Celtics’ offense continued to amaze as they rally to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122, and their win streak improved to seven. Smart led the rally as he posted a season high 22 points and dished out eight assists to lead the way.

The Boston Celtics trailed after the first, second and third quarters. The defense struggled to contain Thunder ball-handlers as Oklahoma City gave the Celtics all they could handle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game high 37 points and the Thunder built an 88-73 lead late in the 3rd quarter.

Joe Mazzulla made a key substitution to bring in Payton Pritchard early in the third quarter, and the swingman started the rally. Pritchard closed the third on a personal 5-0 run as he turned defense into offense on back-to-back possessions.

The Celtics then rode his energy and Jayson Tatum arrived to the party late. Tatum recorded a personal 6-0 run as he got to the rim repeatedly, starting the fourth quarter 3-of-4 from the field, turning good shots into great shots as the Celtics tied the game, 107-107.

Then, it was Smart’s turn. He attacked the rim and helped create the Celtics’ last 11 points.

This was not the Celtics’ best, but their ability to flip a switch and rally was impressive. Six of their players posted double-figures and they needed all of them.

The Celtics will now go on a three-game road trip in which they play Atlanta, New Orleans and Chicago.