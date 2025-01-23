Celtics Rally vs Clippers | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum led the way with 24 points as the Boston Celtics rallied to a 117-113 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Jaden Springer had a standout performance, adding 8 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, and a clutch three-pointer in OT.

Join The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell as they break down all the key moments and takeaways from the Celtics’ thrilling win over the Clippers.

0:00 – Intro

2:01 – Jaden Springer’s impact

29:32 – Late game decisions

31:11 – Missed timeout call

39:45 – Bigs guarding three-point line

44:00 – Tired of best shot narrative

50:04 – Rotation concerns

52:01 – Media scrutiny

54:10 – Struggling this year

1:00:00 – Playmaker discussion

1:02:40 – Consistency is key

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !