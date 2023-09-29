Celtics Real Trade Suitors for Jrue Holiday?

On the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Adam and Evan are joined by Abby Chin, the Celtics sideline reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Abby joins the program to discuss the new-look Eastern Conference, if Boston should make a move for Jrue Holiday, and what she’s looking forward to the most with media day around the corner. Twitter: @tvabby

0:00 Teaser

0:30 Intro

2:30 We hear from the Brogdon camp

6:10 Does Jrue Holliday make sense for the Celtics?

12:17 OddsR

14:30 Can Boston afford to trade Al or Rob?

26:52 FanDuel

27:35 Should the Bucks be favorites in the East?

42:37 Outro

This episode of the Celtics Beat Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss.

Trending Bucks Overtake Celtics As NBA Finals Favorites Following Damien Lillard Trade to Bucks

If a comprehensive solution is what you need from your supplement routine, then try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to https://drinkAG1.com/GARDEN

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. I’ve been absolutely loving the experience, and I think you will too. Especially since Pats Interference listeners get a 30-day free trial! Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics

Visit https://factormeals.com/NEWSFEED50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.