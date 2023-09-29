Subscribe
Celtics Real Trade Suitors for Jrue Holiday?

On the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Adam and Evan are joined by Abby Chin, the Celtics sideline reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Abby joins the program to discuss the new-look Eastern Conference, if Boston should make a move for Jrue Holiday, and what she’s looking forward to the most with media day around the corner. Twitter: @tvabby

0:00 Teaser
0:30 Intro
2:30 We hear from the Brogdon camp
6:10 Does Jrue Holliday make sense for the Celtics?
12:17 OddsR
14:30 Can Boston afford to trade Al or Rob?
26:52 FanDuel
27:35 Should the Bucks be favorites in the East?
42:37 Outro

