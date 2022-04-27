Celtics Reveal What Saved Their Season and Preview Bucks

BOSTON — The Celtics began their preparation to face either the Bulls or Bucks in round two of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, with Milwaukee in position to clinch their trip to Boston tonight. Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 EST unless the Bulls force a Game 7, which is unlike with Zach LaVine in COVID protocol and Alex Caruso battling a suspected concussion.

Bobby Manning reports live from Celtics practice, where Ime Udoka is already preparing for the team that’s more likely to win that series and discussed the team meetings that might’ve played a role in saving Boston’s season by getting the group used to calling each other out.

