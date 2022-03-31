Celtics Revert Back to Old Ways in Troubling Heat Loss

BOSTON — The Celtics and Heat handed the NBA world a playoff preview for all the right and wrong reasons. Boston’s crowd exploded through the Celtics’ 16-0 run through the third quarter that featured five dunks and overcame an 11-point Heat lead. Then, late next quarter, Jimmy Butler slammed home the decisive dunk on the fast break to cap a Celtics fourth quarter collapse that had all the makings of their 2020 east finals misfortune against the Heat. Zone woes. Offensive stagnancy. Turnovers. An overall lack of meeting the moment.

Miami entered Boston with a certain swagger. They forced an Ime Udoka timeout 68 seconds in. Butler and Kyle Lowry traded ice cold daggers late in the fourth, while Max Strus delivered revenge in the form of two late blocks, a flurry of quality setup passes and a critical three-pointer against his former team that somehow surpassed hitting nine triples the last time the two sides met. The Heat had few of their regulars available during that 30-point loss January. The Celtics entered shorthanded this time, losing 106-98, looking like they were starting fresh in their first effort since Robert Williams III underwent meniscus surgery.

Williams III’s +10 net rating this season (+16 in the new year) allowed Boston to avoid crunch time by unleashing massive blowouts on some of the best competition in the league. The Celtics led by 20 points in their last six victories, with eight of their last nine wins before that decided by at least nine points.

Late Luka Doncic heroics along with 50% three-point shooting nights from the Pistons and Pacers proved to be the only things that could halt Boston’s run over the past two months. The Celtics rarely got the chance to sharpen their crunch time skills, a 126-120 thrilling win over the Nets providing hope that they’d turned the corner in those situations.

Wednesdays’ loss brought that question back with Boston’s margins now shrunk in the wake of the Williams loss, leading by seven at most against the Heat. They had secured a five-point lead after Tatum reentered to solve the bench’s stagnancy against Miami’s zone, he and Derrick White both finding Daniel Theis for key baskets before both starting units returned.

That’s when the Celtics most resembled their past selves, from both earlier in the season and in the Bubble. Brown put his head down to get three straight quality looks in the lane after the Heat took a two-point lead midway through the quarter and missed all of them. Strus stuck with him all the way to the basket on the last try and blocked him. The play sent Butler running out for a dunk following a Lowry fadeaway that finally separated the Heat by four, all but putting the game away at 102-96.

It also capped a stretch of six straight empty possessions for the Celtics with the ball mostly out of Tatum’s hands. Brown’s inability to do anything other than look to score in crunch time worked in Miami’s favor. Smart tried to involve himself as a screener, turning the ball over with an offensive foul on Adebayo, while White continues to struggle to get involved in an off-ball role, finishing 3-for-9 and 25% from three.

Without Williams III’s vertical spacing and offensive rebounding, Tatum and Brown attacked head-on while three Celtics stood around, Boston finishing the fourth 6-for-22 (27%). It’s easy to project games that close and moments that tight into the playoffs.

Smart’s inability to organize or even calm the Celtics’ worst offensive stretches proved at least as concerning, shooting 3-for-15 after averaging 9.3 shots per game over the past two months. He keyed a 23-3 stretch for the team by focusing on playmaking, reeling back his own offense and getting out of Tatum’s way, as he described it in more explicit terms. His return to high-risk, tightrope walking might’ve flowed naturally from Monday’s short-handed effort in Toronto where he carried a heavier load.

He made up for some of his six turnovers with three steals, but Boston already faced a possession shortage compared to what they were used to with Williams III. They couldn’t afford to give away more.

Look at Marcus Smart time this up. As he says, he loves when the game turns chaotic, and it just did. #Celtics turn a flurry of turnovers in both directions into a 4 point swing. pic.twitter.com/P6gpNgEJvK — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) March 31, 2022

Elsewhere, Grant Williams came up small in a spot start, notably entering the game with a +0.3 net rating in 19 games as a starter this season. Celtics broadcaster Cedric Maxwell noted on the broadcast that Williams commented on not being able to make a shot during a 2-for-7 (0/3 3PT) game, with Smart encouraging him in the tunnel. He went on to miss a key look against the Heat’s zone early in the fourth, before fading into crunch time. Miami’s physicality seemed to overwhelm Williams, at one point falling following an offensive rebound and forcing Smart to call timeout.

Smart, Williams and Udoka talked with officials well past the end of the second quarter, Tatum having picked up a technical after a flurry of complaints following Adebayo’s apparent shove of Smart out-of-bounds that became a Boston turnover. From there, officiating got in the Celtics’ heads, another visual reminiscent of the fall for this group, who fell to 12-21 in games that came down to a clutch situation, only their seventh since February (3-4).

The Celtics only have five regular season games to find themselves again. Perhaps Theis becomes part of that plan, finishing 6-for-6 with 15 points in 17 minutes alongside some sharp defensive rotations. He even flashed his patented seal to help Tatum score his first basket and excelled as a finisher in the pick-and-roll.

Theis does enough things that Williams III also does, albeit not at the same level, to inspire confidence in him taking over that role on both ends of the floor.

If Boston decided to start him and return Williams to his bench role, there’d still be some connectivity issues to sort out. Wednesday featured some of the most baffling defensive breakdowns of 2022, starting with Smart and Brown’s opening miscues. A miscommunication between Theis and Pritchard got Duncan Robinson the easiest basket against Boston’s defensive in recent memory.

The Celtics turned toward drop coverages that got Strus and Robinson going, keeping Horford glued to the paint at times despite his adept switching. Boston can’t play the same way without Williams III, but mixing up coverages left them vulnerable at key moments despite the loss ultimately turning into a decent effort on that end.

As much as Williams III built his reputation on defense, his subtle ability to make offense easier for everyone showed to be where Boston will miss him most, this group now searching for stability after dominating only days ago.