Celtics Rival Preview: Are the Miami Heat Still a Threat?

Bobby Manning welcomes Wes Goldberg from Locked On Heat and RealGM Radio to discuss whether the Heat are still a threat to the Celtics and the east. What’s next for Jimmy Butler? Can Bam Adebayo become a first option? Does their zone become a threat to Boston again without Kristaps Porzingis?

