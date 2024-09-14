Celtics Rivals: Why Cavs Will Be Better in 2025

Bobby Manning welcomes Justin Rowan to the Garden Report from the Chase Down Podcast to discuss the Cavaliers running it back, their second round series with the Celtics and what Boston-Cleveland will look like in 2025. Can the Cavaliers compete?

