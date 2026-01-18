Celtics Road Notebook: Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons and Injury Update

The Celtics began an eventful road trip with a loss to the Pacers before a 19-point deficit at Miami two nights later put them at risk of their first three game losing streak since their 0-3 start to the season. Anfernee Simons led the turnaround with 39 points before he played a sizable role in the team’s 26-point win over Atlanta where they led by as many as 43. The trade deadline sits only 18 days away and Boston plays 10 more games before then, beginning on Monday in Detroit.

Here’s what stood out to me from my stops in Miami and Atlanta on the trip.