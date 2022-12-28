Celtics Down Rockets as Tatum and Brown Combine for 77

The Celtics took on the Houston Rockets at TD Garden on Tuesday night. After a late announcement shortly before tipoff, the Boston Celtics would be without Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla, as he was dealing with eye irritation. Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire filled in for Mazzulla for the second time this season.

While it took time to get their threes to fall, the Celtics soon heated up, and with the combined efforts of their star duo, Tatum and Brown led Boston to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. Their win on Tuesday marked their third straight, and it was the 18th game that the duo of Tatum and Brown score at least 30 points each.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

