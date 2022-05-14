Celtics Roll Past Bucks in Milwaukee – Are Betting Favorites for Game 7

A star is born?

Jayson Tatum was OUTSTANDING for the Celtics on Friday night, as they beat the Bucks 108-95 in Milwaukee to force the series back to Boston for a seventh and final game.

The 3x All-Star scored 46 points for the Green, shooting 17-32 from the floor and 7-15 from three. He added 9 rebounds and 4 assists to his stat sheet as well.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart added to the scoring for Boston with 22 and 21 points respectively. Smart was 5-9 from three. and Brown was 4-7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with 44 points. He also grabbed 20 rebounds and was 14-15 from the free throw line. Jrue Holiday was their second leading scorer with 17 points.

Boston almost blew their second 14-point 4th quarter lead in as many games, but a sensational fourth quarter by Tatum led the Celtics to victory.

Checkout our post game show on The Garden Report HERE:

We’re now onto game 7. The series clincher will take place from Boston’s TD Garden on Sunday, with tipoff scheduled for 3:30pm.

Here are the betting odds for Sunday, powered by BetOnline.ag:

Odds

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Moneyline: Celtics -215/Bucks +185

Total: O/U 208.5

Prediction

All of these Boston playoff games are bad for my health. My heart can’t take this anymore. It’s unfathomable that we’re not even into a conference final yet.

If you’re a religious reader, you know that I continue to quote Kevin Millar. He’s always nailed it into my head that the next playoff game never has anything to do with the previous one – they each stand alone.

This game on Sunday, in front of the TD Garden faithful, is incredibly winnable. Giannis is going to get his – as he always does, but the Celtics are the better team in this series. They’ll finally prove that on Sunday.

They’re going to need another monster game from both Tatum and Brown. These two have finally arrived, and I can confidently say I have faith in them to win a “gotta have it” game.

I’m riding my Celtics in 7 prediction from the beginning of the series. Boston wins and advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Miami Heat.

Prediction: Celtics 115 – Bucks 102

Side: Celtics -4.5

Total: OVER 209.5

