Celtics Rolling + Life After the NBA with Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan

The histories of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are forever intertwined via the greatness both ball clubs honed against one another over the decades of their storied rivalry. Lakers legends and Celtics greats have taken their on-court battles to the league’s biggest stage as both have fought to lead the league in titles won, now tied at 17 each.

Iconic Lakers have since helped contemporary Celtics find their way as NBA players as was the case with Kobe Bryant and Jayson Tatum — and former Celtics Hall of Famers now do a tidy business with a different sort of green the basis for the enterprise with Paul Pierce working with Derek Fisher and his wife and partner Gloria Govan.

That ancient rivalry still echoes in the present, and could even see the two old foes square off for Banner 18 in the 2024 NBA Finals if everything breaks right.

Which makes Govan and Fisher ideal guests to explore the state of affairs between the two teams, where they stand to start the season, and what Fisher, Govan, Pierce, Gary Payton Sr., and other Boston alumni are doing with those Los Angeles ties for the latest episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast.

This episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. Especially since CLNS Media listeners get a 30-day free trial! Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics

Visit https://factormeals.com/NEWSFEED50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.