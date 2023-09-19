Celtics Roster Analysis Heading into Training Camp

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston touch on former Celtics in the FIBA World Cup (Theis!) and Jaylen Brown’s Olympic future moving turning their attention to Boston’s roster before training camp. Where do things stand with Blake Griffin? What type of competition will be in play and what other tweaks could be made as cuts come around the league?

1:26 Daniel Theis FIBA performance

3:08 Jayson Tatum on LeBron’s Olympics List, but Jaylen Brown isn’t?

7:06 Blake Griffin Update, will he not play at all?

11:53 Training Camp coming up for NBA, will the Celtics do anything with their roster spots?

18:07 Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on future

21:11 Chris Forsberg’s own offseason before the NBA picks up

