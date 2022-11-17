Subscribe
NBA

Celtics Rout Hawks To Push Win Streak To 8

Atlanta, GA — No Marcus Smart, no Malcolm Brogdon, no problem. The Celtics offense is a well-oiled machine that cannot be slowed down.

The Boston Celtics reminded the Atlanta Hawks of the sobering gap between playoff contender and finals contender Wednesday, crushing the latter 126-101 and improving to 12-3 on the year.

Boston led by 30 at one point, and slashed 55/46/90 splits en route to the victory. Jaylen Brown led a balanced attack with 22 points on an efficient 10 for 17 shooting.

The Celtics received contributions from Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser to compensate for Brogdon and Smart’s absence. The trio combined for 44 points on 17 for 21 shooting, outscoring Atlanta’s bench by 29.

The Celtics defense showed improvements tonight, making the Hawks shoot just 22 percent from 3 and grabbed a total of 12 steals and blocks. For a team that dropped from first to 22nd on that end, this is an encouraging sign.

The Celtics will now fly to New Orleans and Chicago to finish their 3-game road trip.

